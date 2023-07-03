Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $376.00 at Citigroup

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $340.00 to $376.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $338.00.

ODFL stock opened at $369.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

