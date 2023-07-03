Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 343 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,382,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $261.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

