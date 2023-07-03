OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,928,800 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the May 31st total of 1,256,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OCANF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

OceanaGold Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,623. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

Further Reading

