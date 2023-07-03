ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ObsEva by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 173,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in ObsEva by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76,196 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

