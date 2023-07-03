NXM Reaches Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One NXM token can now be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014470 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,657.06 or 0.99934206 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002134 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.