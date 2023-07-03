NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

NuVista Energy stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

