Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.71

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.71 and last traded at $34.77, with a volume of 76606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

