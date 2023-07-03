Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:NEA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.00. 328,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,256. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $12.91.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
