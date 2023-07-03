Numeraire (NMR) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week

Numeraire (NMR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $13.60 or 0.00043788 BTC on popular exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $85.26 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Numeraire

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,868,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,269,865 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

