Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Short Interest Update

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,100 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 107,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $499,591.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,245,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 114,172 shares of company stock valued at $525,747 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,292,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,519,000 after purchasing an additional 243,431 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after buying an additional 131,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,752,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,163,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.40. 152,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $157.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338,000.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

