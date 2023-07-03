Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.35

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 47629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Nissan Motor ( OTCMKTS:NSANY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.11%. Analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

