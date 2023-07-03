NFT (NFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $659,975.45

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $659,975.45 and $18.84 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00020411 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,223.79 or 0.99959093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01790327 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars.

