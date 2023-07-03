Nervos Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $129.33 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $129.33 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,700.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.84 or 0.00370807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $300.04 or 0.00977326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00546802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00066795 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00160883 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,901,904,957 coins and its circulating supply is 41,313,285,147 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

