Neo (NEO) Trading Up 6.6% Over Last Week

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Neo has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $664.84 million and $43.41 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $9.43 or 0.00030264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Neo

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

