NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00004795 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $55.81 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00043168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00031566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000873 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 927,341,457 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 927,341,457 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.46292319 USD and is up 6.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $72,054,414.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

