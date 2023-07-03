National Bankshares Lowers Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$15.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PEY. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.07.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$10.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.15. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$9.71 and a 12-month high of C$15.29.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of C$278.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.8831615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

