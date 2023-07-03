National Bankshares Cuts Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$11.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAV. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.97.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$8.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.79 and a twelve month high of C$12.19.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Free Report ) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.09). Advantage Energy had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of C$128.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.7515204 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.