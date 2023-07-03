National Bank Financial Increases PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$26.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on PREKF. CIBC decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.
PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PREKF opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $18.53.
About PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PrairieSky Royalty
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.