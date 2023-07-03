M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.52.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

MTB stock opened at $123.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,292,000 after acquiring an additional 875,870 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after acquiring an additional 773,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

