Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) Short Interest Down 43.4% in June

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,400 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the May 31st total of 884,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:MVLA remained flat at $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. 88,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,036. Movella has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05.

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Movella will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Movella news, CFO Stephen M. Smith purchased 61,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $101,514.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Stephen M. Smith bought 17,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,247.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith bought 61,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,514.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 89,022 shares of company stock valued at $145,762 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Movella during the first quarter worth approximately $11,560,000. KPCB XIII Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Movella in the 1st quarter worth $7,057,000. Alpha Wave Global LP acquired a new stake in Movella in the 1st quarter valued at $2,322,000. Intel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Movella during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movella during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Movella from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Movella in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Movella in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body.

