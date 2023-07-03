MOBOX Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. MOBOX has a total market cap of $62.22 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,583,069 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

MOBOX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

