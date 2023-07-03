Moatable (NYSE:RENN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moatable (NYSE:RENN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Moatable Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE RENN opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. Moatable has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $33.91.

Get Moatable alerts:

Moatable (NYSE:RENN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Moatable

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moatable

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $4,586,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,388,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RENN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Moatable by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92,452 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moatable during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Moatable by 781.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Moatable during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moatable by 1,034.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moatable

(Free Report)

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the United States and internationally. The company develops Chime, an all-in-one real estate sales acceleration and client lifecycle management platform that combines IDX websites, lead generation, marketing automation, advanced lead management, and powerful AI to capture and convert leads into new business; and Trucker Path, a driver-centric online transportation management platform to trip planning companion for truck drivers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moatable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moatable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.