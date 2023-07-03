Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Up 38.7% in June

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,247,800 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the May 31st total of 899,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 656.7 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

Shares of MIELF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 814. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. It offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

