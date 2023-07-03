Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 13,145 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,145 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $282.96 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.65. The company has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.09 and its 200 day moving average is $243.95.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

