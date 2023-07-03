Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MU. Wedbush increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.21.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.51. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

