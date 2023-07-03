MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Up 88.7% in June

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $862,000.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CXH stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.36. 7,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,613. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $8.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

(Free Report)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.