MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$24.14.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Stock Performance

TSE MEG opened at C$21.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.91 and a 1-year high of C$23.85.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.07). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.2269353 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.