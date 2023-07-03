McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Increased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6 %

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

MCD stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $296.73. The stock had a trading volume of 376,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

