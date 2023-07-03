MBA Advisors LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,090 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.93. 1,160,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,913,386. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average of $118.93. The stock has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.