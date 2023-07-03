MBA Advisors LLC Sells 677 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MBA Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VEA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,100,572. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

