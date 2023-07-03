MBA Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MBA Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 50.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 19.8% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 31,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,121,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,477,578. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $139.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

