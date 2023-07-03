MBA Advisors LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.43. 906,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

