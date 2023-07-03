Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 1,063 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in Tesla by 32.2% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.27.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $20.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $281.82. 39,180,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,998,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.81 and its 200 day moving average is $182.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,730 shares of company stock worth $13,035,772 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

