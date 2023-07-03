Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.