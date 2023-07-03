Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,353,900 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the May 31st total of 2,026,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,934.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Trading Up 43.7 %

MPCMF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.19. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.69.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) positioned to be the proxy to key gateway markets of Asia. Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Limited, it made its public market debut as Mapletree Commercial Trust on 27 April 2011 and was renamed MPACT on 3 August 2022 following the merger with Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust.

