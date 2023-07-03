Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH) Insider Buys A$26,800.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2023

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBHFree Report) insider Maggie Beer acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,800.00 ($17,866.67).

Maggie Beer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07.

About Maggie Beer

(Free Report)

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Australia. It operates through two segments, Maggie Beer Products and Hampers & Gifts Australia. The company provides pates, fruit pastes, jams, sugo, sauces, wine, and other products under the Maggie Beer brand; and hampers and gifts under the Hamper Emporium and Gifts Australia brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maggie Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maggie Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.