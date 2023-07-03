Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $467,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IVW stock opened at $70.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

