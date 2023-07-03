Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,257,200 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 10,978,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNMF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,881. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.58. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $751.34 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 8.15%. Research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

