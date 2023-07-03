Locus Chain Price Hits $0.0308 on Top Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $64.00 million and $353,327.03 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

