Loblaw Companies (LBLCF) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) is one of 62 public companies in the "Grocery Stores" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Loblaw Companies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Loblaw Companies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loblaw Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Loblaw Companies Competitors 1121 2752 3008 114 2.30

Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus price target of $137.75, suggesting a potential upside of 50.22%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 98.53%. Given Loblaw Companies’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Loblaw Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Loblaw Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Loblaw Companies pays out -438.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 61.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

70.9% of Loblaw Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Loblaw Companies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loblaw Companies N/A N/A N/A Loblaw Companies Competitors 2.01% 15.36% 4.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loblaw Companies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loblaw Companies N/A N/A -414.44 Loblaw Companies Competitors $26.96 billion $611.52 million 181.99

Loblaw Companies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Loblaw Companies. Loblaw Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Loblaw Companies peers beat Loblaw Companies on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores. This segment also includes in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores. The Financial Services segment provides credit card and banking services, the PC Optimum program, insurance brokerage services, and telecommunication services. It also offers PC Health app. The company provides its products and services under various brands. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada. Loblaw Companies Limited is a subsidiary of George Weston Limited.

