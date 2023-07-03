Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Short Interest Update

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 108,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Lipocine Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Lipocine stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.91. 5,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,332. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $43,791.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,312.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Lipocine during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lipocine by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lipocine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

