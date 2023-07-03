Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Citigroup

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.82.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $39,516.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $1,110,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.5% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,845,133 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $70,097,000 after purchasing an additional 516,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,177 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 95,878 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,010 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,140 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. 19.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.