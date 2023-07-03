LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LPTH. StockNews.com began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.
LightPath Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of LPTH opened at $1.35 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LightPath Technologies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.