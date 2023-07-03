Komodo Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $36.27 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00109353 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00029812 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.