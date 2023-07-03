Komodo One Day Volume Tops $5.90 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Komodo has a total market cap of $36.81 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00107506 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00050170 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00030292 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000666 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000155 BTC.
About Komodo
Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
