KOK One Day Volume Tops $150,424.68 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and $150,424.68 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020317 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014297 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,155.08 or 1.00036737 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000075 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01295198 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $114,428.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

