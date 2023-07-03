Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Short Interest Down 27.8% in June

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Knightscope in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Knightscope

In other news, insider Aaron J. Lehnhardt sold 238,000 shares of Knightscope stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

Knightscope Stock Up 12.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSCP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Knightscope in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Knightscope in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Knightscope in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Knightscope in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Knightscope in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KSCP traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.59. 1,736,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,463. Knightscope has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

