Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Short Interest Down 27.8% in June

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Knightscope in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at Knightscope
In other news, insider Aaron J. Lehnhardt sold 238,000 shares of Knightscope stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Knightscope
Knightscope Stock Up 12.0 %
NASDAQ KSCP traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.59. 1,736,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,463. Knightscope has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.
Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.
About Knightscope
Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Knightscope
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.