KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $43,515.00 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $43,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,906.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

KLXE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. 70,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $161.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.08. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.00 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. Research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the third quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 710.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 551.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Further Reading

