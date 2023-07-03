Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Sells 3,042 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.50. 10,413,392 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.25.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

