Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,343.33 ($42.51).

KWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($34.33) to GBX 2,000 ($25.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($41.32) to GBX 2,250 ($28.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

In other news, insider Marion Sears bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,133 ($27.12) per share, for a total transaction of £21,330 ($27,120.15). In other news, insider Marion Sears bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,133 ($27.12) per share, for a total transaction of £21,330 ($27,120.15). Also, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,850 ($23.52) per share, for a total transaction of £49,987 ($63,556.26). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,812 shares of company stock worth $7,379,640 over the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LON KWS traded down GBX 20 ($0.25) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,790 ($22.76). 722,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 1,729 ($21.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,056 ($38.86). The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3,509.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,123.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,542.78.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

